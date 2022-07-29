Report: Marc Cucurella Feels Brighton's £50million Asking Price Is Unrealistic

Marc Cucurella is reportedly believed to think the £50million price tag Brighton have put on him is unrealistic.

Brighton value Marc Cucurella at £50million, and are reportedly set to stick to that price tag. Cucurella today handed in a transfer request, as first reported by Fabrizio Romano, but that is not set to change their stance on the situation.

Brighton want £50million, and are using Ben White's transfer to Arsenal as an example of why they are entitled to ask for that price.

Marc Cucurella believes the price tag Brighton have set for him is unrealistic IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Marc Cucurella feels Brighton's asking price for him is unrealistic. Brighton want £50million or in excess to that price, but Manchester City and Marc Cucurella view that fee as unrealistic.

City are willing to pay £40million according to Pol Ballus, and will walk away from the deal if Brighton refuse to meet them halfway on the deal.

Brighton looked in a strong position from a negotiation standpoint, but events today surrounding Cucurella handing in a request may change the dynamic slightly.

Manchester City may be able to push harder considering the transfer request, but Brighton are expected to hold firm.

Cucurella is Pep Guardiola's number one target for left-back. The City manager refused to comment on the player today when asked in his press conference, with the Spaniard stating, "he is a Brighton player".

City have alternatives but are said to believe the Spanish defender is the perfect addition to the club and the team.

Will Manchester City get the Marc Cucurella deal done?

