Report: Marc Cucurella Is Pushing For A Move To Manchester City

Marc Cucurella is now said to be pushing for a move to Manchester City.

Marc Cucurella is reportedly pushing to join Manchester City from Brighton this summer. Cucurella has handed in a transfer request in the last few days, and is said to be upset with the situation surrounding his future. The player feels disappointed with his clubs handling of the situation.

Brighton have walked away from discussions according to Andy Naylor, but the deal is not finished yet.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is pushing to join Manchester City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella is pushing for a move to Manchester City. The player really wants the join the club. He views it as a dream club and wants to work under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are pushing to sign the player still. Brighton are holding a firm stance on the valuation of the player, and are not showing any signs of backing down.

The Seagulls value Cucurella at £50million, and highlight Ben White's transfer to Arsenal as the reason they are entitled to ask for that much for the Spanish full-back.

City at the moment are willing to pay up to £40million, which leaves the club £10million apart in a valuation for the player. 

A final decision is expected to be made regarding the players future this week. City will decide whether they will make the extra push for Cucurella, but are currently not though to be willing to rise to the £50million asking price.

The club have alternatives in place if they do decide to walk away from the deal.

