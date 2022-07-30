Skip to main content

Report: Marc Cucurella Left Out Of Brighton's Matchday Squad For Pre-Season Friendly

Marc Cucurella has been left out of Brighton's matchday squad for the second successive pre-season game.

Cucurella has been again left out of the matchday squad for Brighton amid speculation over his future. Manchester City want the player, but Brighton have reportedly walked away from negotiations this morning due to City's unwillingness to match their £50million valuation of the player.

Cucurella wants to leave the club, but Brighton are still holding firm.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has been left out of Brighton's squad.

According to Andy Naylor of the Athletic, Marc Cucurella has been left out of Brighton's match day squad for the second successive pre-season game. Brighton host Espanyol at home at 3pm, but Cucurella is not in the squad with his team-mates.

The reason is reportedly due to the player needing some head space. Cucurella has played the fourth most amount of minutes out of any Brighton player this pre-season, and feels he will benefit from being left out of the squad.

The player's future remains to be a mystery. City want him, and he wants City, but Brighton want £50million. City are willing to pay £40million, but Brighton will not budge on their valuation.

Cucurella has handed in a transfer request and made clear he wants to leave the club. The player views the fee placed on him by Brighton as unrealistic, and is disappointed by how the club have treated him. 

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will start discussions with Brighton again after they made it clear it's £50million or nothing.

