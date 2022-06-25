Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Marc Cucurella Likes Fabrizio Romano's Instagram Post Announcing Kalvin Phillips Agreement

Marc Cucurella has took to Instragram and maybe all but confirmed his transfer to Manchester City with the simple tap of a like button. The Spaniard's social media activity may just have confirmed his move to the Blue side of Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano posted his news of the Kalvin Phillips deal being agreed, and the Brighton left-backs reaction to the news may be a telling sign.

Marc Cucurella puts the ball past David De Gea

Marc Cucurella puts the ball past David De Gea

Marc Cucurella has liked Fabrizio Romano's post about Manchester City agreeing a fee with Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Spaniard also took to Twitter to like a post from CityXtra, reporting on Marc himself liking the post on Instagram. Is the full-back playing games? Or does he know something the rest don't?

Manchester City have been quick in this window, with every signing they've been linked with wrapped up in a reasonably fast fashion. It would come as no surprise if the Marc Cucurella deal was being done side by side with Kalvin Phillips.

The deal for Marc Cucurella is now expected to be announced as agreed in the coming days, and Manchester City may be planning to announce both on the same day.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Bernardo Silva is expected to stay
Exclusives

Report: Bernardo Silva Still Barcelona's Top Target Alongside Robert Lewandowski And Jules Kounde

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Jesus goal vs Liverpool Home
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And Arsenal Reach Full Verbal Agreement On Gabriel Jesus Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Marc Cucurella For Brighton
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Will Unveil Marc Cucurella And Kalvin Phillips Together

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Rodri PSG Home;
News

Report: Manchester City Set To Hand Spain Star Rodri New Contract

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Ake goal vs Leeds Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Holland International Nathan Ake Is Wanted By Former Club Chelsea

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Mbete
News

Defender Lukas Mbete Signs New Contract At Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
KDB x Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Are Set To Complete Gabriel Jesus Deal Within The Next Ten Days

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Darko Gyabi For Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Darko Gyabi Set To Join Leeds United For £5million

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago