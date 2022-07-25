Report: Marc Cucurella's £50million Price Tag Is Proving Difficult For Manchester City

Manchester City are finding the £50million price tag of Marc Cucurella difficult to navigate around, as Brighton refuse to lower their price for the left-back. Manchester City have offered £30million for the player, which Brighton have turned down. The club are holding out for £50million.

City are prepared to go back in with a second offer for Cucurella, but are finding the price tag difficult at the minute.

Marc Cucurella's price tag is difficult for Manchester City at the moment. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City are finding the £50million price tag placed on Marc Cucurella difficult. Brighton are refusing to budge on the valuation, and are determined to get what they feel they deserve out of any transfer for Cucurella.

City have already had a bid worth £30million rejected, but are not expected to give up on the player. Pep Guardiola has Cucurella as his main target for left-back.

Brighton are looking to make the same or more than they made from the transfer of Ben White to Arsenal last summer.

Cucurella signed a new deal earlier this year, so Brighton are in a strong position from a negotiation standpoint.

City are expected to return with an improved offer for Cucurella in the coming days, but Guardiola sees no reason to panic if there continues to be an impasse between the clubs.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo are all options should Manchester City fail to sign a left-back. Borna Sosa is an option as an alternative to Cucurella, so despite City finding it difficult to navigate the price tag, they have a Plan B in place.

