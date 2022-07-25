Skip to main content

Report: Marc Cucurella's £50million Price Tag Is Proving Difficult For Manchester City

Manchester City are finding the £50million price tag of Marc Cucurella difficult to navigate around, as Brighton refuse to lower their price for the left-back. Manchester City have offered £30million for the player, which Brighton have turned down. The club are holding out for £50million.

City are prepared to go back in with a second offer for Cucurella, but are finding the price tag difficult at the minute.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella's price tag is difficult for Manchester City at the moment.

According to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City are finding the £50million price tag placed on Marc Cucurella difficult. Brighton are refusing to budge on the valuation, and are determined to get what they feel they deserve out of any transfer for Cucurella.

City have already had a bid worth £30million rejected, but are not expected to give up on the player. Pep Guardiola has Cucurella as his main target for left-back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brighton are looking to make the same or more than they made from the transfer of Ben White to Arsenal last summer.

Cucurella signed a new deal earlier this year, so Brighton are in a strong position from a negotiation standpoint.

City are expected to return with an improved offer for Cucurella in the coming days, but Guardiola sees no reason to panic if there continues to be an impasse between the clubs.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo are all options should Manchester City fail to sign a left-back. Borna Sosa is an option as an alternative to Cucurella, so despite City finding it difficult to navigate the price tag, they have a Plan B in place.

                           Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBrighton & Hove Albion

Brandon Williams
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Continue Talks For Brandon Williams Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Graham Potter Gives Update on Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Matt Skinner5 hours ago
Samuel Edozie
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Will Have To Pay €6million for Samuel Edozie

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Haaland
News

Pep Guardiola Gives Erling Haaland Verdict After Manchester City Debut

By Jake Mahon17 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez
News

New Signing Julian Alvarez Has Revealed He Is Very Happy With How Pre-Season Is Going

By Elliot Thompson19 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Are Determined To Keep Hold Of Left-Back Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Pep x Tuchel Cover 2
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Provides Encouraging Words For Manchester City Fans After Arsenal Defeat

By Jake Mahon21 hours ago
Wilson-esbrand
News

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Impressive Josh Wilson-Esbrand Performance

By Jake Mahon23 hours ago