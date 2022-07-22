Report: Marc Cucurella's Agent Sends Cryptic Message Amid Manchester City Interest

Marc Cucurella is now reportedly pushing to sign Manchester City, and his agents are making now secret of it on social media. Cucurella has made it clear from the beginning that Manchester City was a club he wanted to join, and the player is continuing his push to join City according to reports.

Brighton are holding out for money Manchester City are not yet prepared to pay as they try to get good money for a player who signed a five-year deal earlier on this year.

Marc Cucurella is now pushing for a move. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella is pushing to join Manchester City this summer. The player calls City his dream club, and is disappointed at the high price Brighton have put on him.

Cucurella has been respectful throughout, but is reportedly upset that Brighton have set his asking price so high. Cucurella is now pushing for the move, and hoping Brighton lower the fee to a price Manchester City are happy to pay.

Marc Cucurella's agent Aleix Pique has been active on social media according to Aden-Jay Wood, wishing the player happy birthday, but also posting "let's make it happen", as a hashtag on his post.

Brighton insist they want in excess of the £50million they received for Ben White last summer. City have a £30million bid rejected by Brighton yesterday morning, and are expected to try with another soon as the clubs continue talks.

City will walk away from the deal should Brighton not lower their asking price to a reasonable fee, and are set to focus on what they already have in the club. Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo have been named as alternatives.

