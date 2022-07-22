Skip to main content

Report: Marc Cucurella's Agent Sends Cryptic Message Amid Manchester City Interest

Marc Cucurella is now reportedly pushing to sign Manchester City, and his agents are making now secret of it on social media. Cucurella has made it clear from the beginning that Manchester City was a club he wanted to join, and the player is continuing his push to join City according to reports.

Brighton are holding out for money Manchester City are not yet prepared to pay as they try to get good money for a player who signed a five-year deal earlier on this year.

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is now pushing for a move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marc Cucurella is pushing to join Manchester City this summer. The player calls City his dream club, and is disappointed at the high price Brighton have put on him.

Cucurella has been respectful throughout, but is reportedly upset that Brighton have set his asking price so high. Cucurella is now pushing for the move, and hoping Brighton lower the fee to a price Manchester City are happy to pay.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marc Cucurella's agent Aleix Pique has been active on social media according to Aden-Jay Wood, wishing the player happy birthday, but also posting "let's make it happen", as a hashtag on his post.

Brighton insist they want in excess of the £50million they received for Ben White last summer. City have a £30million bid rejected by Brighton yesterday morning, and are expected to try with another soon as the clubs continue talks.

City will walk away from the deal should Brighton not lower their asking price to a reasonable fee, and are set to focus on what they already have in the club. Borna Sosa and Alex Grimaldo have been named as alternatives.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Brighton & Hove AlbionManchester City

Muric
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Arijanet Muric Close To Joining Championship Club Burnley

By Dylan Mcbennett22 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Want A Huge Fee For Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Rival Watch: Liverpool's New Striker Darwin Nunez Scores Four Against RB Leipzig

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
imago1012396527h (1)
Match Coverage

Opinion: Manchester City's Lack Of Pre-Season Could Cost Them In Community Shield

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
imago1012045489h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella 'Disappointed' With Brighton's High Price Tag

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
David Raum
Transfer Rumours

Report: RB Leipzig Close To Signing Manchester City Target David Raum

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Prioritize Sale Of Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago