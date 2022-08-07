Skip to main content

Report: Marco Verratti To Manchester City Is 'Impossible' Despite Reports

Reports came out from Gerard Romero in Spain today that Manchester City were though to be signing Marco Verratti this summer, but according to City Transfer Room Sources, that is not thought to be the case.

The report suggested that agents within the football world felt Manchester City would sign Verratti, and Bernardo Silva would join Barcelona. This left Frenkie De Jong to join PSG to replace Verratti, but we understand any reports linking Marco Verratti to PSG are at the moment far from the truth.

There are different targets Manchester City have in mind from the French League.

Veratti

Marco Verratti to Manchester City is "impossible".

According to our sources here at City Transfer Room, Marco Verratti joining Manchester City this summer is impossible, and highly unlikely to take place. There is a player of interest in the French League that Manchester City could possibly sign, but is it not Marco Verratti

City hold interest in Lucas Paqueta, and he is thought to be the main target if Bernardo Silva leaves. The transfer is possible, and Lyon are holding out for around €60-65million for the Brazilian. 

Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta is the more likely target this summer.

Bernardo Silva started on the bench for Manchester City today, adding fuel to the rumours that he is set to join Barcelona this summer.

Whatever does happen with Bernardo Silva, we understand he is very unlikely to be replaced by Marco Verratti, and Lucas Paqueta is the far more likely scenario at this stage of proceedings.

