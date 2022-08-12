Report: Matheus Nunes Wants A Big Project In English Football

Matheus Nunes wants a big project in English football, after the player rejected the opportunity to sign for West Ham United recently.

The Sporting Lisbon midfielder is a player that Manchester City have an eye on, and are still currently in the race to sign. Wolves also have interest, but the project at Wolves is not seen as the type of project the player would go for.

The fact the player turned down a move to West Ham who arguably have a bigger project than Wolves, would suggest his interests lie in a top six club.

Matheus Nunes wants a big project in English football. IMAGO / Inpho Photography

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Matheus Nunes wants to join a big project in English football if he is to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer. The midfielder rejected the opportunity to sign for West Ham United, and has interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

West Ham offered the player a 6-year deal, and offered Sporting Lisbon a fee of €30+€5million in add-ons, but the player declined the chance to join the Hammers.

Manchester City still carry interest in the player according to Florian Plettenburg, and all signs point towards Matheus Nunes knowing he can get a bigger move in England.

Liverpool also share an interest with Manchester City but the Merseyside club moving for the player is currently considered unlikely.

If Bernardo Silva leaves, expect things to get extremely hot around the prospect of Matheus Nunes joining Manchester City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage