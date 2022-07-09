Skip to main content

Report: Mauricio Pochettino Tipped To Replace Pep Guardiola As The Next Manchester City Manager

Mauricio Pochettino's status has took a hit in the last two years, much like every manager that goes to PSG. Thomas Tuchel endured the same criticisms as Pochettino is undergoing now, and won a Champions League a year later against the odds with Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola still hasn't signed a new Manchester City deal, and there is speculation as to whether the Spaniard will continue on much longer at the Etihad.

Poch and Guardiola

Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola

According to FourFourTwo, Mauricio Pochettino could be the man to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Pochettino may lack the trophy pedigree to replace a manager like Guardiola, but Manchester City may be trying to implement a long lasting style at the club. Pochettino and Guardiola are quite similar in them regards.

Pep Guardiola's current deal runs until the summer of 2023, and many believe this season could be his last. Manchester City will need a ready made replacement for the iconic manager lined up, and Pochettino may be the man they ask to take the job.

Pochettino won his first league title with PSG this season, before being sacked by the club for his failure in the Champions League.

Would Pochettino be a good replacement for Pep?

