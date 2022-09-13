Skip to main content
Report: Milan Skriniar's Ex-Coach Says Manchester City Are Interested

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester City are reportedly interested in Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to one of his ex-coaches.

Milan Skriniar has been one of the most talked about defenders of the summer transfer window, and that is showing no signs of stopping as we approach the winter one.

PSG had an interest in the player for the whole summer, but the deal never materialised. Skriniar is still thought to be keen on leaving Inter Milan, and Manchester City reportedly have an interest in the player.

One of the player's ex-coaches had made the revelation that Manchester City are interested, and it's no surprise.

Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web, Milan Skriniar's ex-coach Adrian Gula had this to say on the player's future at Inter Milan, 

"My opinion is that sooner or later he'll leave. Teams like Manchester City cannot be refused for long - He has a great passion for Inter, but going to a big club of that type would be a stimulus I hope happens for him".

Manchester City will be in the market for a centre-back this summer, and Milan Skriniar seems to be one of the targets they're interested in.

The Serbian defender is expected to leave Inter Milan, just as he was this summer, and would be a bit of a cheaper option than Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

It will be an interesting deal to keep an eye on, as Pep Guardiola will certainly be looking to add a world-class defender to his already brilliant rank of defenders in the coming months.

