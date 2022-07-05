Skip to main content

Report: Move to Chelsea 'Very Nearly Done' From What Pundit Has Heard Regarding Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

The Daily Mail reported on 1st July that Chelsea and Man City are nearing an agreement for Raheem Sterling ahead of his proposed £45 million move. 

And this has been echoed by Frank McAvennie, hearing that England international's transfer is "very close to being done"

Raheem Sterling

Football Insider caught up with the former West Ham striker who is adamant the 27-year-old will leave the Premier League champions. 

When asked for his assessment of the latest, McAvennie told Football Insider: “It looks as if he’s going to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
It’s very close to being done I heard. It’s a strange one but he’ll do well in London and he wants to go there. What the player wants the player gets.

With him going out and [Erling] Haaland coming in, they’re two totally different players. I think Sterling going anywhere he’ll do well.

I think he’ll go to Chelsea, from what I can gather that’s what the deal is or that’s what it looks like will happen.

Raheem Sterling is set to leave Manchester City for Chelsea

Sterling's record since moving to the Etihad Stadium has been impressive scoring 131 goals, 85 of those coming in the Premier League and making 337 appearances in all competitions.  

The forward has held positive talks with Thomas Tuchel over his role within the Chelsea side and looks to be offered a four-year contract if City can agree on the fee. 

