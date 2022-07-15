Report: Nathan Ake Is Staying At Manchester City After Clubs Fail To Agree A Fee

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is now staying at Manchester City after Chelsea and City failed to come to a mutual agreement on a fee. City wanted £41million or above, and Chelsea are not prepared to pay as much as the club asked for.

Ake will now stay at Manchester City ahead of the new season, which may end City's search for a new centre-back. City had been interested in Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol, but that search may now be ended.

Nathan Ake is set to stay at Manchester City. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to David Ornstein, Nathan Ake will now stay at Manchester City next season. Ake had been heavily linked with a move away, and had agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The two clubs failed to come to a mutual agreement on the fee, and therefore the deal collapsed. Chelsea have just signed Kalidou Koulibaly, and are in talks with Presnel Kimpembe from PSG too.

The relationship between City and Chelsea would be considered good, considering how fast the Raheem Sterling deal was wrapped up. But the clubs could not agree a fee for Ake.

Nathan Ake is happy to stay at Manchester City, and City are happy to retain the Dutch defender.

City not having to spend money on a centre-back may open up the door to sign a Raheem Sterling replacement.

Read More Manchester City Coverage