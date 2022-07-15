Skip to main content

Report: Nathan Ake Is Staying At Manchester City After Clubs Fail To Agree A Fee

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is now staying at Manchester City after Chelsea and City failed to come to a mutual agreement on a fee. City wanted £41million or above, and Chelsea are not prepared to pay as much as the club asked for.

Ake will now stay at Manchester City ahead of the new season, which may end City's search for a new centre-back. City had been interested in Pau Torres and Josko Gvardiol, but that search may now be ended.

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is set to stay at Manchester City.

According to David Ornstein, Nathan Ake will now stay at Manchester City next season. Ake had been heavily linked with a move away, and had agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The two clubs failed to come to a mutual agreement on the fee, and therefore the deal collapsed. Chelsea have just signed Kalidou Koulibaly, and are in talks with Presnel Kimpembe from PSG too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The relationship between City and Chelsea would be considered good, considering how fast the Raheem Sterling deal was wrapped up. But the clubs could not agree a fee for Ake.

Nathan Ake is happy to stay at Manchester City, and City are happy to retain the Dutch defender.

City not having to spend money on a centre-back may open up the door to sign a Raheem Sterling replacement.

                             Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Expected To Complete Move From Manchester City To Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett14 minutes ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City May Face Competition From Arsenal In Josko Gvardiol Pursuit

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
David Silva
Features/Opinions

On This Day: Manchester City Signed Spanish Midfielder David Silva From Valencia in 2010

By Matt Skinner10 hours ago
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are 'Strongly Considering' Making A Bid For Josko Gvardiol

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Can Afford A Deal For PSG Star Neymar

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have An Interest In Aston Villa Youngster

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Palmer vs Swindon Town
News

'Trust The Process'- Young Midfielder Cole Palmer Speaks On Manchester City Ambitions

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Zinchenko_Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Look To Replace Oleksandr Zinchenko And Nathan Ake

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago