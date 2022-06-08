Skip to main content

Report: Nathan Ake will 'Never Give Up' amid Exit Talks

Places in this Manchester City side are arguably the most competitive in the World, defender Nathan Ake knows that first hand.

With other clubs aware of Nathan Ake's lack of game time, he has been the subject of transfer interest from other clubs, most notably newly owned Newcastle United. Reports claim that City have slapped at £50m price tag on the Dutch international, aware of Newcastle United's newly found wealth.

Ake goal vs Leeds Away

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Ake shed some light on his Manchester City situation, as well as the Netherlands national team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On being called up to the Dutch side, Ake said "I think it's always an honor to be called up, but at some point you want to make your contribution."

Alongside having heavy competition at the Etihad, the Dutch side is stacked with talent at centre half, whether that be Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt or newly rising star Jurrien Timber, Ake has to compete at the highest level for club and country.

Despite this , Ake's still noticing his game improving, sharing ""Last season was very unfortunate due to injuries, that year I don't really count. This season I was really 100 percent present and I played more. You notice improvement, in yourself, how you play. I felt good."

Ake made more comments suggesting he is still committed to forcing himself into the City XI, "With that intention, I go into the season. I'm going to do everything I can to play even more."

Despite a lot of interest from other clubs, it seems Nathan Ake is set on staying at the Sky Blue's. However, should manager Pep Guardiola decide he is surplus to requirements, he still could make a move this summer.

