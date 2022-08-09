Skip to main content

Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

Newcastle are reportedly ready to push ahead and try to sign Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City are monitoring Lucas Paqueta as a possible Bernardo replacement should he leave the club, but they may face competition from Newcastle this summer. The Magpies signed Bruno Guimaraes off Lyon last season, and may be about to try and sign his old midfielder partner to bolster their midfield.

Paqueta is available for around €60-65million.

Lucas Paqueta

Newcastle want to push to sign Lucas Paqueta.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Newcastle are ready to push ahead and try to sign Lucas Paqueta this summer. Manchester City are confirmed to have interest in the player by Fabrizio Romano, but will now more than likely face competition from a fellow Premier League team.

The price of Paqueta is said to be well within the range of Newcastle's budget, and they have had him on their radar for a long time. Paqueta may look to how loved his old team-mate Bruno Guimaraes is by the Toon Army when making his decision.

Manchester City have interest, and are looking at the Brazilian as a possible replacement for Bernardo Silva should he leave. Silva is wanted by Barcelona, and City will not let the player leave until they have found a replacement.

It is not currently known which of Newcastle or Manchester City Paqueta would have a preference to join, but the player does really want to move to a Premier League club this summer.

Who will sign Lucas Paqueta?

Newcastle UnitedManchester City

