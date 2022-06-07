Report: Newcastle Put Off By £50 Million Price Tag Set By Manchester City For Defender
Eddie Howe is looking at strengthening his defence as Newcastle look to go from strength to strength and have shown a strong interest in Nathan Ake.
A centre back is top of Howe's wish list this summer with Ake a priority target according to The Telegraph.
Ake played 121 games under Howe at Bournemouth before he joined Manchester City so the English manager wants to go back to his trusted centre half with the Dutchman being allowed to leave this summer after making only 14 league appearances in their title winning campaign.
He scored two goals in those 14 games and was deployed as a left-back five times.
Even though he was a bit part player all season as well as the fact City are willing to let him leave there is still a £50m price tag on him which makes a deal difficult to complete for Newcastle.
So unless Manchester City lower their valuation for Ake no transfer will be done to see him reunited with his former boss.
The Magpies have also shown a strong interest in Lille centre back Sven Botman but it is clear that they will only sign one of the defenders so it is a race to see which side accepts their offer first.
Ake has been a bit-part player since he joined The Citizens failing to nail down a starting spot only playing 40 games in two seasons however he cost £41m so City's high price tag makes sense as they want to make their money back on the former Chelsea man.
Injuries have not helped him settle in and in a recent interview with NOS Ake said: "With that intention, I go into the season. I'm going to do everything I can to play even more."
So with such a high valuation and a determined mindset to play even more next season it would be no surprise to see Ake in a light blue shirt again come August time.
