Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

Newcastle United are still trying for Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta before the transfer deadline on August 31st.

Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

The player will be available for around £55million this summer.

Newcastle United are interested in Lucas Paqueta. IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Transfer Checker, Newcastle United are still interested in signing Lucas Paqueta this summer, and still hold serious interest in him. Newcastle have had the player in their sights for the entire window, and a rule cannot be ruled out.

Manchester City have confirmed interest in Lucas Paqueta as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but will only make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves the club.

The future of Bernardo Silva will likely be unknown until the transfer deadline, with Barcelona still confident a deal can be struck with Manchester City. The Catalan club are currently working out the complexities, but are expected to make a bid.

Newcastle have done business with Lyon as recently as last season, with Bruno Guimaraes signing from the French club in January for around £37million, and Lucas Paqueta is a very close friend of the Brazilian midfielder.

Manchester City may keep an eye on Newcastle's interest, but will only make a move if Bernardo Silva is to leave.

