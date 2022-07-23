Skip to main content

Report: Neymar Confirms He Wants To Stay At PSG Amid Manchester City Rumours

There has been some tentative rumours linking Neymar, the most expensive football player on the planet, to Manchester City in this transfer window however as well as Pep Guardiola knocking down the rumours the player himself has all but confirmed that it is a no-go.

Neymar has been at PSG for five years joining PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking transfer that cost the Parisian club £200 million.

Neymar

Neymar in pre-season action

In those five years he has played 144 games and scored 100 goals but after the Kylian Mbappe contract extension scenario it looked like he may not add anymore goals or appearances.

Mbappe finally agreed to sign an extension but it has effectively made him the clubs sporting director and according to some reports the French international did not want Neymar at the club hence why they were willing to cut their loses on him by only wanting £50 million for him.

However that does not seem to be the case anymore as Neymar has broken his silence about his future.

He said: "I want to stay at Paris Saint Germain. No one from the club told me anything about the plans for my future, as things stand.

"I don’t know what kind of plans they have for me, I want to stay."

If any club has the financial capabilities to sign Neymar then it looks like it would still be difficult to acquire his services.

