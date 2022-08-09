Report: No Barcelona Deal For Bernardo Silva As They Are Yet To Register Their New Signings

Multiple reports have stated that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Portuguese international Bernardo Silva however they appear to not be true.

Bernardo Silva has been a key member of the City squad that has won so many trophies under Pep Guardiola since he took over so it would be a massive surprise to see him leave considering how vital he is.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However there has been reports stating that he could be interested in a move away from the club with journalists saying a deal to Barcelona is very much possible but they have been quickly shut down.



Simon Stone of the BBC has rubbished the rumours about Silva going to Spain.

He said: "There are a few reports doing the rounds that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Bernardo Silva. City boss Pep Guardiola admitted last week he didn't know what was going to happen with Silva. However, I have been told the most recent stories are nonsense.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 IMAGO / NurPhoto

"Barcelona are still to register any of this summer's signings as they juggle their delicate financial situation."

Barcelona have had a very active summer in the transfer market signing Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi with the latter three who costing hefty amounts of money for the Spanish giant so if they are unable to register their new stars for the season opener they could be in big trouble.

It also suggests that it is not possible for them to complete the signing of Silva however many thought the same thing about Kounde and Lewandowski.

