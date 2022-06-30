Report: No Contact Between Manchester City And PSG Over Neymar Despite Rumors

Manchester City are yet to contact PSG over Neymar, according to City Transfer Room sources. Rumors have circulated Manchester City were heavily interested yet, but the club are yet to approach PSG or Neymar's camp over a possible deal.

Chelsea are interested in Neymar, and are the club from England that are pushing the most to possibly acquire Neymar.

Neymar in action for PSG IMAGO / PanoramiC

Our sources here at City Transfer Room have confirmed that Manchester City have not contacted PSG or Neymar over a move. Manchester City are linked, and rumors have suggested they're heavily interested, but the reality is different.

According to our sources, Chelsea are the most interested club from England, with Thomas Tuchel having previously worked with Neymar and Chelsea financially being able to afford the package of the Brazilian. Todd Boehly would also been keen on the signing from a commercial side, with Neymar being a global superstar.

Manchester City are letting Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling go, but they are not actively planning on a replacement for either. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have been brought in, and Cole Palmer is set for a run in the first team for the first time.

Are Manchester City doing the right thing avoiding Neymar?

