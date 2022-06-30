Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: No Contact Between Manchester City And PSG Over Neymar Despite Rumors

Manchester City are yet to contact PSG over Neymar, according to City Transfer Room sources. Rumors have circulated Manchester City were heavily interested yet, but the club are yet to approach PSG or Neymar's camp over a possible deal.

Chelsea are interested in Neymar, and are the club from England that are pushing the most to possibly acquire Neymar.

Neymar in action for PSG

Neymar in action for PSG

Our sources here at City Transfer Room have confirmed that Manchester City have not contacted PSG or Neymar over a move. Manchester City are linked, and rumors have suggested they're heavily interested, but the reality is different.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to our sources, Chelsea are the most interested club from England, with Thomas Tuchel having previously worked with Neymar and Chelsea financially being able to afford the package of the Brazilian. Todd Boehly would also been keen on the signing from a commercial side, with Neymar being a global superstar.

Manchester City are letting Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling go, but they are not actively planning on a replacement for either. Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have been brought in, and Cole Palmer is set for a run in the first team for the first time.

Are Manchester City doing the right thing avoiding Neymar?

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Isaak Toure
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Lose Out In Race To Sign French Centre Back Isaak Touré

By Elliot Thompson31 minutes ago
Savinho_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Transfer Update Concerning Three City Football Group Clubs

By Jake Mahon52 minutes ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Currently Have No Intention Of Selling Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Mahrez UCL Cover
News

Manchester City and Algeria Winger Riyad Mahrez Nominated For African Player Of The Year

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Set To Undergo Manchester City Medical Tomorrow

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Vincent Kompany
News

Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Is Determined To Have His Own Playstyle

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
Pau Torres in action for Villareal
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Signing Villareal Central Defender Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea And Manchester City Getting Closer To An Agreement For Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago