Report: No Contact With Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong Despite Reports

Manchester City have not contacted Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The Barcelona man has been linked with a move away this summer, but reports of Manchester City contact are untrue at this time

Frenkie De Jong being Interviewed

According to City Transfer Room sources, Manchester City have not yet contacted Barcelona over Frenkie De Jong.

However, there is certainly interest in the player.

Manchester City are not prepared to pay the €85million price tag Barcelona have placed on Frenkie De Jong.

Manchester United have been negotiating with the Dutch midfielder since the beginning of May, but haven't progressed a major amount in talks.

Barcelona last night sold 25% of their TV rights, making the club approximately €700million. This may reduce the need to move Frenkie De Jong on this summer.

But, with Barcelona having a heavy interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, they may still push the midfielder out the door.

A swap deal has been mentioned by Fabrizio Romano, and it would make perfect sense considering Frenkie De Jong's desire for the Champions League.

But for now, there has been no contact with Frenkie De Jong by Manchester City.

