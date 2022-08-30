Skip to main content

Report: No Significant Departures Are Planned For Manchester City

There are no significant departures planned for Manchester City before deadline day, even after the probable signing of Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji.

Manchester City have shocked everyone by launching a bid for Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund this afternoon, and they are now close to completing the signing of the player.

Pep Guardiola teased in his press conference earlier today that Manchester City's transfer business was not done this summer, with many believing he meant Bernardo Silva could leave the club.

It now looks to be a cover for the Manuel Akanji deal, which is very close to completion.

Manuel Akanji

No departures are expected after the signing of Manuel Akanji.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sports, there are no significant departures expected at Manchester City before deadline day ends. Manuel Akanji's signing is not due to the fact Manchester City are planning on allowing a centre-back to leave, he is just another option.

This news is backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who reported the same thing when it comes to the Manuel Akanji deal.

This could also point to the fact Bernardo Silva will stay at the club. Many felt this was what Pep Guardiola was pointing to in his press conference today when he said he doesn't know if business was done, but that is a bit more clear now.

The Manchester City manager made clear that the Portuguese midfielder would be staying at the club this summer, and despite reports in Spain today heavily suggesting that Barcelona will sign the player, it is unlikely this has changed.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manuel Akanji is expected to be the window for Manchester City, barring any unlikely changes.

 Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Alvarez
News

Pep Guardiola Says Julian Alvarez Can Reach An Elite Level

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Preparing Official Offer For Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Won't Be Active On Deadline DayD

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
Features/Opinions

On This Day In 2015: Kevin De Bruyne Signed For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Adedire Mebude
Transfer Rumours

Report: PSV Have No Concrete Interest In Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

By Dylan Mcbennett
Rodri, Manchester City
Match Coverage

Rodri Reveals Half-Time Motivation For Crystal Palace Fightback

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Dreams Of Barcelona, But Won't Force Move

By Dylan Mcbennett
Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Referee, Officials and VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett