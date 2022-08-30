Report: No Significant Departures Are Planned For Manchester City

Manchester City have shocked everyone by launching a bid for Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund this afternoon, and they are now close to completing the signing of the player.

Pep Guardiola teased in his press conference earlier today that Manchester City's transfer business was not done this summer, with many believing he meant Bernardo Silva could leave the club.

It now looks to be a cover for the Manuel Akanji deal, which is very close to completion.

No departures are expected after the signing of Manuel Akanji. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sports, there are no significant departures expected at Manchester City before deadline day ends. Manuel Akanji's signing is not due to the fact Manchester City are planning on allowing a centre-back to leave, he is just another option.

This news is backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who reported the same thing when it comes to the Manuel Akanji deal.

This could also point to the fact Bernardo Silva will stay at the club. Many felt this was what Pep Guardiola was pointing to in his press conference today when he said he doesn't know if business was done, but that is a bit more clear now.

The Manchester City manager made clear that the Portuguese midfielder would be staying at the club this summer, and despite reports in Spain today heavily suggesting that Barcelona will sign the player, it is unlikely this has changed.

Manuel Akanji is expected to be the window for Manchester City, barring any unlikely changes.

