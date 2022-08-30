Report: No Truth In Marco Veratti To Manchester City Rumours

Gerard Romero reported earlier today that Manchester City will go for Marco Verratti as a replacement for Bernardo Silva should he leave, but them rumours are wide of the mark according to our sources.

Marco Verratti will stay at PSG this summer, and Manchester City have no intention of trying for the player.

Bernardo Silva is unlikely to leave, but it is even more unlikely that Manchester City intend to replace him with Marco Verratti.#

Marco Verratti will not leave PSG this summer. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to sources close to us here at City Transfer Room, the rumours suggesting Manchester City will replace Bernardo Silva with Marco Verratti are very wide of the mark.

The source informed us that it is absolutely impossible that Marco Verratti will leave the club this summer, and no contacts have been made between Manchester City and PSG regarding the player.

Lucas Paqueta, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano weeks ago, was the main name on the replacement list for Manchester City, but he has since gone to West Ham United.

Manchester City are fully expecting Bernardo Silva to stay at the club. Pep Guardiola made clear in his interview the other day that Bernardo Silva would stay at the club, branding him irreplaceable.

Barcelona still believe a signing is possible, which may be true, but Marco Verratti will not be the man who replaces Bernardo Silva should Manchester City agree to allow the player to leave, which is highly unlikely at this stage.

