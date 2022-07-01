Report: Nottingham Forest In Talks With Manchester City For Defender Issa Kabore

Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their backline and also replace Djed Spence who has gone back to Middlesbrough after his loan concluded by attempting to sign Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore.

Spence is expected to join Antonio Conte's Tottenham and with Forest being unable to compete with them financially another right-wingback is needed.

Kabore in action IMAGO / PanoramiC

Due to it being their first season back in the Premier League since 1998 it is a massively important transfer window with many additions to the squad expected.

They have already signed Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin and are now in talks with Manchester City for Kabore according to The Guardian.

However the two teams have yet to find an agreement on a fee so talks are ongoing.

French side OGC Nice have also shown some interest in the full-back with the play-off winners possibly sounding out Liverpool's Neco Williams as an alternative.

Kabore was on loan at Ligue 1 side Troyes last season, he played 31 games in the league assisting two goals and contributing to six clean sheets.

Ten of those games Kabore played as a right midfielder so he has proved to be flexible in his positioning hence why he may be well suited to a wing-back role under Steve Cooper.