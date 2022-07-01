Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Nottingham Forest In Talks With Manchester City For Defender Issa Kabore

Nottingham Forest are looking to bolster their backline and also replace Djed Spence who has gone back to Middlesbrough after his loan concluded by attempting to sign Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore.

Spence is expected to join Antonio Conte's Tottenham and with Forest being unable to compete with them financially another right-wingback is needed.

Issa Kabore Troyes

Kabore in action

Due to it being their first season back in the Premier League since 1998 it is a massively important transfer window with many additions to the squad expected.

They have already signed Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin and are now in talks with Manchester City for Kabore according to The Guardian.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However the two teams have yet to find an agreement on a fee so talks are ongoing.

French side OGC Nice have also shown some interest in the full-back with the play-off winners possibly sounding out Liverpool's Neco Williams as an alternative.

Kabore was on loan at Ligue 1 side Troyes last season, he played 31 games in the league assisting two goals and contributing to six clean sheets.

Ten of those games Kabore played as a right midfielder so he has proved to be flexible in his positioning hence why he may be well suited to a wing-back role under Steve Cooper.

imago1009857660h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Who Could Manchester City Look To Replace Nathan Ake With Should He Join Chelsea?

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Fernandinho Posts Emotional Farewell Letter To Manchester City Fans

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
imago1011871252h
Transfer Rumours

Report: 'Announced Soon'- Fabrizio Romano Says Stefan Ortega's Transfer To Manchester City Is Done

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Toure_2
News

Official: Marseille Have Unveiled Manchester City Target Isaak Touré As Their Newest Signing

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Raheem Sterling, Nathan Ake and Phil Foden in Manchester City training
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Working On Raheem Sterling Deal While Continuing Talks For Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Neymar celebrates for PSG
Transfer Rumours

Report: No Contact Between Manchester City And PSG Over Neymar Despite Rumors

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Isaak Toure
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Lose Out In Race To Sign French Centre Back Isaak Touré

By Elliot Thompson10 hours ago
Savinho_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Transfer Update Concerning Three City Football Group Clubs

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago