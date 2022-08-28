Skip to main content

Report: Nottingham Forest To Sign Manchester City Target Renan Lodi

Nottingham Forest are now closing in on the signing of Manchester City target Renan Lodi.

Steve Cooper's side have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and are now set to sign a well established Champions League level player. Nottingham Forest are close to signing Renan Lodi, who was the subject of interest from Manchester City.

The deal is moving closer, as the Brazilian is travelling to England to complete a medical.

Renan Lodi

Manchester City had interest in Renan Lodi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are close to signing Manchester City target Renan Lodi. Manchester City had interest in the Athletico Madrid left-back earlier in the window, but the talks never progressed as the Spanish club did not want him to leave.

Diego Simeone's side changed their tune in the last week, and agreed to allow Renan Lodi to join Nottingham Forest. Perhaps the fact the club aren't a Champions League rival played into the fact they did not allow him to leave for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side have since gone on to sign Sergio Gomez, who made his Premier League debut yesterday in a 4-2 win against Crystal Palace as a sub.

The left-back spot was something Manchester City were desperate to strengthen this season after Oleksandr Zinchenko left, and they are now happy with the signing of Sergio Gomez.

Renan Lodi is expected to complete his move to Nottingham Forest today, and the deal could be announced.

