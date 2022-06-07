Report: Nottingham Forest Want Manchester City Defender On Loan

Championship play-off winners Nottingham Forest are looking to boost their backline for their first season back in the Premier League since 1998.

Kabore in action for Troyes against Lille IMAGO / PanoramiC

Right-back Issa Kabore was on loan at Ligue 1 side Troyes last season and is now attracting interest from Steven Cooper's side according to Nottinghamshire live to replace Djed Spence.

He played 31 games in the league assisting two goals and contributing to six clean sheets.

Ten of those games Kabore played as a right midfielder so he has proved to be flexible in his positioning.

Kabore playing for Burkino Faso IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

At just 21-years-old he has a big future ahead of him with heaps of potential which is further illustrated by the fact he won young player of the tournament at AFCON 2021.

He has been at Manchester City since 2020 joining from Belgian side Mechelen however he is yet to make his debut for the club as the season he joined Pep Guardiola's side he went back to Mechelen on loan.

With Kyle Walker being first choice at The Citizens it is unlikely Kabore will get much game time hence why City would be open to loaning him out again and seeing how he would perform in the Premier League.

Kabore is contracted until 2025 so if he continues to develop it is very much possible he will be getting game time under Guardiola after this upcoming campaign.

Read More Manchester City Coverage