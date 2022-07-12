Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Be Lisandro Martinez Alternative For Arsenal

Many sides have been linked with Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko however interest seemed to have cooled from Premier League sides until now with Arsenal getting rumoured to want him again.

West Ham and Everton have been strong contenders for his signature according to reports with the fact he wants to play more in his natural position in the centre of midfield rather than left-back being one of the factors why he would be interested in a move away.

Zinchenko in action IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Gunners have been linked with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez throughout the window so far however so have Manchester United with Erik Ten Haag wanting to be reunited with his old player at Ajax.

Martinez who is 24-years-old can play in the heart of defence but would be expected to be used in midfield due to the fact he is 5 ft 9 hence why Zinchenko has been identified as an alternative according to Sam Dean.

Zinchenko who has played 124 games for Manchester City has struggled to show his true potential in the Premier League due to being restrained to playing 117 of those games at left-back.

At just 25-years-old he still has plenty of years left in the tank and with City wanting to sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella his minutes even at left-back could be restricted so a move may be the best thing for him.