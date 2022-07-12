Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Be Lisandro Martinez Alternative For Arsenal

Many sides have been linked with Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko however interest seemed to have cooled from Premier League sides until now with Arsenal getting rumoured to want him again.

West Ham and Everton have been strong contenders for his signature according to reports with the fact he wants to play more in his natural position in the centre of midfield rather than left-back being one of the factors why he would be interested in a move away.

Zinchenko in action against Watford

Zinchenko in action 

The Gunners have been linked with Ajax's Lisandro Martinez throughout the window so far however so have Manchester United with Erik Ten Haag wanting to be reunited with his old player at Ajax.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Martinez who is 24-years-old can play in the heart of defence but would be expected to be used in midfield due to the fact he is 5 ft 9 hence why Zinchenko has been identified as an alternative according to Sam Dean.

Zinchenko who has played 124 games for Manchester City has struggled to show his true potential in the Premier League due to being restrained to playing 117 of those games at left-back.

At just 25-years-old he still has plenty of years left in the tank and with City wanting to sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella his minutes even at left-back could be restricted so a move may be the best thing for him.

Nathan Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Discussions Picking Up Between Chelsea And Manchester City Over Nathan Ake

By Elliot Thompson48 minutes ago
Gnabry
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City A Likely Destination For Serge Gnabry If He Doesn't Renew Bayern Munich Contract

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Believes More Sides Will Challenge Manchester City and Liverpool This Season

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Flying Out To Join New Chelsea Teammates

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
imago1008844082h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree Deal For 16-Year Old Wonderkid According To Reports

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Want To Complete Signing of Manchester City's Nathan Ake 'This Week'

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
imago1010973783h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Can Be Considered A Chelsea Player

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Gnabry
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Stance On Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago