Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Excited About Chance To Link Up With Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are set to make their second signing of the summer with a deal progressing for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko with The Gunners seemingly losing out on Lisandro Martinez from Ajax to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has made him his priority target this window after a poor past seven days due to Raphinha rejecting the North London side as well as Martinez.

The midfielder has never really played in his preferred position at Manchester City since he joined the club in and that is why he has been interested in a move away this summer with several clubs interested in the Ukrainian international.

He has played 127 games for Manchester City and 117 of them have been played in his unnatural position of left-back.

Arsenal want a midfielder so it seems like it would be a good fit with the development of the young side that Arteta is building.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs the feelings are mutual as Zinchenko wants to move to The Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City are open to the sale much more than they are open to selling Nathan Ake who is wanted by Chelsea.

Zinchenko is excited by chance to link up with Mikel Arteta again so as with Jesus the Arsenal boss a big factor due to the close relationship he had whilst being the assistant manager at City.

