Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Excited About Chance To Link Up With Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are set to make their second signing of the summer with a deal progressing for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko with The Gunners seemingly losing out on Lisandro Martinez from Ajax to Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has made him his priority target this window after a poor past seven days due to Raphinha rejecting the North London side as well as Martinez.

Zinchenko with Jack Grealish

Zinchenko with Jack Grealish

The midfielder has never really played in his preferred position at Manchester City since he joined the club in and that is why he has been interested in a move away this summer with several clubs interested in the Ukrainian international.

He has played 127 games for Manchester City and 117 of them have been played in his unnatural position of left-back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal want a midfielder so it seems like it would be a good fit with the development of the young side that Arteta is building.

 According to journalist Ben Jacobs the feelings are mutual as Zinchenko wants to move to The Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City are open to the sale much more than they are open to selling Nathan Ake who is wanted by Chelsea.

Zinchenko is excited by chance to link up with Mikel Arteta again so as with Jesus the  Arsenal boss a big factor due to the close relationship he had whilst being the assistant manager at City.

  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Ellen White_2
Match Coverage

Five Manchester City Women's Stars Involved In England's Battering Of Northern Ireland

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Away Kit
News

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and John Stones Will Miss Manchester City’s Pre-Season Tour in the USA

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko Is Discussing Personal Terms With Arsenal

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Bukayo Saka of England has a shot during the UEFA Nations League match between England and Hungary
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Prepare for Bukayo Saka Bids from Manchester City After Sale of Raheem Sterling

By Matt Skinner9 hours ago
Zinchenko
Transfer Rumours

Report: Arsenal Closing In On £35million Transfer For Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Foden vs Wolves Away 1
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Phil Foden Is Next In Line To Receive Contract Extension

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
imago0041861988h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Retaining Nathan Ake May Open Up Funds To Replace Raheem Sterling

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva Has Not Hinted At Wanting To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago