Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Expected To Be Deployed In Midfield For Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to be deployed in midfield for Arsenal next season. Zinchenko can play both left-back and midfield, but due to Arsenal already having Kieran Tierney in that position, if he can stay fit Zinchenko will most likely be deployed in midfield.

Nuno Tavares is expected to be moved out the door if Arsenal can find a suitor, and Zinchenko will be both a midfield and a left-back option rolled into one for Arsenal.

According to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, Mikel Arteta identified Zinchenko as a versatile option for Arsenal to slot in both in midfield and at left-back. Arteta was likely looking for the same thing in target Lisandro Martinez, who can play in a number of positions too.

It seems versatility is a quality the Arsenal manager values, and Zinchenko is the embodiment of versatility.

The Arsenal project was enticing to Oleksandr Zinchenko due to this. The chance to play first-team football and an option to play midfield was something that enticed the Ukrainian. 

Manchester City are now reportedly about to launch an official bid for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella to replace Zincheko. City will hope to pay in the region of £40million for the Spaniard.

