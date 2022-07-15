Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Expected To Complete Move From Manchester City To Arsenal

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to join Arsenal this transfer window. Talks are moving along quickly between the clubs, with City said to want £35million for the Ukrainian.

Zinchenko wants a move for more guaranteed game time, and to nail down a starting spot at a Premier League club.. Arsenal are in for Zinchenko after they lost out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave for Arsenal IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Jack Gaughan, Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to join Arsenal this summer. Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Manchester City are prepared to let him go, and it's looking likely they will.

City still want Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Zinchenko. Talks between Brighton and Manchester City are set to enter important stages this week, with Cucurella already giving the green light to City himself.

Zinchenko will be available for around £35million. Arsenal were originally in for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, but the Argentine is now joining Manchester United for €50million.

Manchester City have plans of replacing both Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, as they are set to make a combined £80million from both.

It will be interesting to see if City pay the £50million asking fee for Marc Cucurella, or if the clubs agree on a lower fee.

