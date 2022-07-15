Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Expected To Complete Move From Manchester City To Arsenal

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to join Arsenal this transfer window. Talks are moving along quickly between the clubs, with City said to want £35million for the Ukrainian. 

Zinchenko wants a move for more guaranteed game time, and to nail down a starting spot at a Premier League club.. Arsenal are in for Zinchenko after they lost out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Zinchenko in action against Watford

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave for Arsenal

According to Jack Gaughan, Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to join Arsenal this summer. Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that Manchester City are prepared to let him go, and it's looking likely they will.

City still want Marc Cucurella as a replacement for Zinchenko. Talks between Brighton and Manchester City are set to enter important stages this week, with Cucurella already giving the green light to City himself.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zinchenko will be available for around £35million. Arsenal were originally in for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, but the Argentine is now joining Manchester United for €50million.

Manchester City have plans of replacing both Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, as they are set to make a combined £80million from both.

It will be interesting to see if City pay the £50million asking fee for Marc Cucurella, or if the clubs agree on a lower fee.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City May Face Competition From Arsenal In Josko Gvardiol Pursuit

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
David Silva
Features/Opinions

On This Day: Manchester City Signed Spanish Midfielder David Silva From Valencia in 2010

By Matt Skinner10 hours ago
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are 'Strongly Considering' Making A Bid For Josko Gvardiol

By Jake Mahon10 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Can Afford A Deal For PSG Star Neymar

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
Carney Chukwuemeka
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have An Interest In Aston Villa Youngster

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Palmer vs Swindon Town
News

'Trust The Process'- Young Midfielder Cole Palmer Speaks On Manchester City Ambitions

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago
Zinchenko_Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Look To Replace Oleksandr Zinchenko And Nathan Ake

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
David Raum
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Monitor Hoffenheim Defender David Raum As Marc Cucurella Alternative

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago