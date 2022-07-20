Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Pictured In Arsenal Training Kit In Orlando

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been pictured wearing an Arsenal training kit for the first time today at the clubs pre-season tour base in Orlando. The player completed his deal to Arsenal earlier on today after leaving the Manchester City training camp yesterday in order to complete his medical.

Zinchenko said goodbye to the staff and the players yesterday before heading off to his new adventure with Arsenal. The Ukrainian is set to be present in the crowd tonight as Arsenal play Orlando City.

Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is now an Arsenal player.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been photographed in an Arsenal training kit for the very first time today in Orlando. Zinchenko signed his Arsenal contract today, on a 4-year deal valid until June 2026.

Pep Guardiola confirmed this morning that the left-back would be leaving the club for Arsenal, and spoke about the goodbyes between the staff, players and Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian will be present at Arsenal's game tonight, and if everything is completed in time, may make his debut for Arsenal against Chelsea on July 24th.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mikel Arteta identified Zinchenko as a versatile option for his team, with the defender being able to play left-back and midfield equally as well. The former City player plays in midfield for his country.

Manchester City are moving quickly in the market to replace Zinchenko, with a bid expected to go in for Brighton's Marc Cucurella in the coming days.

Arsenal are expected to add to their team even after the signing of Zinchenko, with the Gunners now spending the most money of any Premier League club this window.

Will Oleksandr Zinchenko be a success at Arsenal?

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityArsenal

imago1011457146h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have An Agreement On Personal Terms With Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1013261858h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Eye Nuno Tavares Loan Deal Amid Manchester City's Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
imago1011239975h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Try For Bernardo Silva After Jules Kounde

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Expected To Activate Second Economic Lever Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Rely On Others If They Cannot Sign Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Club america
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Club America: Where To Watch And Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Savinho 4
Transfer Rumours

Report: City Football Group Player Savinho Set To Join PSV On Loan

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Rodri PL title
News

'Second Family'- Manchester City Star Rodri Shares Motivation Behind Contract Extension

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago