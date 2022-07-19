Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Set To Leave Manchester City Camp In Order To Finalize Arsenal Deal

Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave Manchester City's pre-season training camp in the US in order to finalize his transfer to Arsenal. The Ukrainian is set to join Arsenal for £30million this summer.

Manchester City are willing to let Zinchenko leave the club, and will be stepping up their pursuit of Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella to replace him. Arsenal are signing their second City player of the window, after they completed the transfer of Gabriel Jesus two weeks ago.

Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Oleksandr Zinchenko could be set to leave the Manchester City training camp later today in order to complete the medical tests required to finalize his move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta identified Zinchenko as a versatile option for left-back and midfield according to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, and Arsenal are keen to get the transfer over the line as soon as possible.

Zinchenko was enticed by the Arsenal project. The possibility of guaranteed first-team football was something that intrigued the Ukrainian, and his hopes of playing in midfield may turn into reality at the Gunners.

The first and second part of Zinchenko's medical will take part this week. 

Manchester City are expected to accelerate their attempts to sign Marc Cucurella following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Blue's have an official bid ready to be sent over to Brighton according to Fabrizio Romano. 

Cucurella was Pep Guardiola's number one target to replace Zinchenko. City are prepared to push for Cucurella again this week, but do have alternatives in case Brighton refuse to drop their £50million asking price.

Zinchenko will leave Manchester City as a fan favorite. The left-back won four Premier League's during his time at the Blue's. City signed him from FC UFA in 2016 for £1.8million.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to complete his transfer to Arsenal this week, will he be a success?

