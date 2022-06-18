Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Set To Leave Manchester City, Everton Interested

Manchester City are prepared to let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave the club this summer.

The left-back, who is originally a midfielder, is set to leave the club in search of playing time in that exact role.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action against Aston Villa IMAGO / Sportimage

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are prepared to let the Ukrainian go this summer, as they are content on bringing Marc Cucurella into the club.

Zinchenko has been linked to a number of clubs in recent weeks, as news he would be leaving has been circulating.

West Ham were one club who were keen and showed interest in the full-back.

Another club who have registered their interest more recently is Everton. Everton are said to be the keenest club in regards to Zinchenko.

Oleksandr Zinchenko would be looking for a midfield role at whichever club he decides to sign for.

The former PSV man has shone for his country in midfield in recent weeks, and will leave the Premier League Champions in search of minutes in that position.

Arsenal are another club who have registered interest in Zinchenko, but not on a concrete level as of yet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a great servant for Manchester City, and the fans will be sad to see him go.

