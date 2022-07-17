Skip to main content

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Talks Continue After Manchester City And Arsenal Agreed On Fee

Oleksandr Zinchenko is today still in talks with Arsenal over a transfer. Manchester City and Arsenal yesterday agreed a fee of £30million for the player, and today talks between the player and Arsenal continue.

Talks are said to be progressing well, and once personal terms and salary is agreed, the deal should be concluded.

Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Arsenal are continuing. The player and club are in talks over personal terms and salary, with the hopes of completing a deal early next week. 

Arsenal and Manchester City agreed a fee worth £30million for the player, who is said to be open to leaving City in search of more regular game time.

City are expected to accelerate their pursuit of Marc Cucurella from Brighton once the Zinchenko deal is wrapped up. Brighton are awaiting a formal approach from Pep Guardiola's side regarding the player, who is said to be open to the move.

The Manchester club are set to make a £28million profit from Zinchenko, having signed him for £1.8million from UFA in Russia in 2016.

Arsenal will hope personal terms and salary are wrapped up fast and a deal can be concluded, with Mikel Arteta eager to have Zinchenko join the squad.

