Report: Olympique Marseille And FC Porto Interested In Manchester City Right-Back Yan Couto

Olympique Marseille and FC Porto are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Yan Couto. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from City after being on loan at SC Braga last season, and Marseille and Porto are interested in signing the player.

The 20-year old himself has said he wants to go back to Braga on loan ahead of next season, but Manchester City would prefer the player to move on from the club on a permanent move.

Yan Couto

Yan Couto and Ryan Kent in the Europa League

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Marseille and Porto are both interested in signing the Brazilian full-back. Couto has a market value of around £5million, but Manchester City would be looking to sell him for around £8-9million. 

City signed Yan Couto from Brazilian side Cortiba in July 2020 for £5.4million. He has since been out on loan at SC Braga and Girona.

The Brazilian was the only Brazilian player nominated for the 2022 Golden-Boy award.

The full-back has three goals and nine assists in 72 career games, and at 20-years old is looking to cement his place in a starting eleven and play regular football. 

Neither Marseille or Porto have made an official bid yet, but both clubs are definitely interested in the signature of the player.

Which club will Yan Couto join?

