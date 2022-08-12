Report: Olympique Marseille Interested In Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore

Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore this summer.

Many clubs have been interested in Issa Kabore this summer, and Olmpique Marseille have had interest since the window open. Southampton had a bid rejected for the Burkina Faso international, but Marseille are interested in bringing him back to France next season.

Manchester City would sell Issa Kabore for the right price.

Marseille are interested in Issa Kabore. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Alexandre Jacquin, Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore. Marseille are expecting the departure of Spanish full-back Pol Lirola this summer, with Southampton interested, and want Issa Kabore to compensate for his loss.

Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at this years African Cup Of Nations for his performances with Burkina Faso. The player is highly rated, and if Marseille want the player they will have to fend of interest from Southampton.

The Saints opened talks with Manchester City on the 8th of August over a potential loan deal, after they had a bid turned down earlier in the window. The Burkina Faso full-back would follow Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu to the club from Manchester City this summer.

Marseille are expected to rival them for the signing, but are yet to open talks for the player, giving Southampton the upper hand.

Issa Kabore may prefer a move back to France after spending last season on loan at Troyes.

