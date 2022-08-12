Skip to main content

Report: Olympique Marseille Interested In Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore

Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore this summer.

Many clubs have been interested in Issa Kabore this summer, and Olmpique Marseille have had interest since the window open. Southampton had a bid rejected for the Burkina Faso international, but Marseille are interested in bringing him back to France next season.

Manchester City would sell Issa Kabore for the right price.

Issa Kabore Troyes

Marseille are interested in Issa Kabore.

According to Alexandre Jacquin, Olympique Marseille are interested in signing Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore. Marseille are expecting the departure of Spanish full-back Pol Lirola this summer, with Southampton interested, and want Issa Kabore to compensate for his loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Issa Kabore won young player of the tournament at this years African Cup Of Nations for his performances with Burkina Faso. The player is highly rated, and if Marseille want the player they will have to fend of interest from Southampton.

The Saints opened talks with Manchester City on the 8th of August over a potential loan deal, after they had a bid turned down earlier in the window. The Burkina Faso full-back would follow Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu to the club from Manchester City this summer.

Marseille are expected to rival them for the signing, but are yet to open talks for the player, giving Southampton the upper hand.

Issa Kabore may prefer a move back to France after spending last season on loan at Troyes.

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Tierney
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Plotting Late Swoop For Arsenal's Kieran Tierney

By Dylan Mcbennett16 minutes ago
Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Manchester City announce a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of The Etihad Stadium

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sergio Gomez Arrives In North-West To Complete Manchester City Deal

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Kieran Tierney
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City May Turn Their Attention To Kieran Tierney In Left-Back Pursuit

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sergio Gomez Documents To Complete Transfer To Be Signed Soon

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Renan Lodi
Transfer Rumours

Report: Renan Lodi To Manchester City Is Off After Talks Have Not Progressed

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
Cesc Fabregas & William Gallas
News

William Gallas Believes Manchester City Will Come Out On Top In The Title Race

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
imago1013753626h
News

'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit

By Alex Caddick16 hours ago