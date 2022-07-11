Report: Oriol Domenech Reports Barcelona Will Find It Hard To Sign Bernardo Silva

Reports from Spain have today suggested Barcelona will find it extremely tough to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Manchester City are holding firm on their stance for Silva, and the Spanish media seem to be relaying that information.

Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal for Frenkie De Jong worth €85million today, but it will still be a massive task for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva is expected to stay IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on Catalunya Radio today, Oriol Domenech reported it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva. Manchester City are not keen on the player leaving, and the player himself has not formally asked to leave.

City are demanding €80-100million, and while Barcelona may get a fee close to that for Frenkie De Jong, they have other financial worries to tend to with that money. Raphinha may end up costing €60million alone.

Bernardo is expected to stay, that much is clear. Our sources here at City Transfer Room informed us of that last month. It would take a gargantuan effort from Barcelona financially to change the trajectory of Bernardo Silva next season.

Xavi's only midfield target is Silva, it's either the Portuguese midfielder or nothing for Xavi.

Will Bernardo Silva stay put next season?

