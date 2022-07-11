Skip to main content

Report: Oriol Domenech Reports Barcelona Will Find It Hard To Sign Bernardo Silva

Reports from Spain have today suggested Barcelona will find it extremely tough to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Manchester City are holding firm on their stance for Silva, and the Spanish media seem to be relaying that information.

Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal for Frenkie De Jong worth €85million today, but it will still be a massive task for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is expected to stay

Speaking on Catalunya Radio today, Oriol Domenech reported it will be difficult for Barcelona to sign Bernardo Silva. Manchester City are not keen on the player leaving, and the player himself has not formally asked to leave.

City are demanding €80-100million, and while Barcelona may get a fee close to that for Frenkie De Jong, they have other financial worries to tend to with that money. Raphinha may end up costing €60million alone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo is expected to stay, that much is clear. Our sources here at City Transfer Room informed us of that last month. It would take a gargantuan effort from Barcelona financially to change the trajectory of Bernardo Silva next season.

Xavi's only midfield target is Silva, it's either the Portuguese midfielder or nothing for Xavi.

Will Bernardo Silva stay put next season?

                                Read More Manchester City Coverage

Callum Doyle_2
News

Official: Manchester City Youngster Callum Doyle Has Joined Coventry City On Loan

By Jake Mahon38 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
News

Manchester City Forward Erling Haaland’s Comments Picked Up by Ilkay Gündoğan on Twitter and the Fans Love It

By Matt Skinner45 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
News

New Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals Why He Didn't Attend Transfer Unveiling

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Delay Nathan Ake Sale After Facing Obstacle In Finding Replacement

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Kabore Burkino Faso
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Defender Issa Kabore Is On Southampton's List Of Full Back Targets

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Meshino_2
News

Official: Ryotaro Meshino Leaves Manchester City To Join Japanese Club Gamba Osaka

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
imago1011765221h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Close To Extending His Contract Until 2025

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Rodri PL title
News

Former Celtic Star Believes Rodri Wants To Leave Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson7 hours ago