Report: Pablo Zabaleta Speaks On Bernardo Silva

Former Manchester City full-back Pablo Zabaleta has been speaking on the Bernardo Silva recently, and believes the player is fully focused on Manchester City.

Barcelona are working out a way to try for the player, but according to Pablo Zabaleta, the Portuguese midfielder is focused on his future with Manchester City.

This may be due to the fact it looks less likely by the day that Barcelona will not be able to make a bid for the player.

Pablo Zabaleta has been speaking on Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to Jose Alvarez, Pablo Zabaleta said that Bernardo Silva if focused on Manchester City in his head. The player is fully focused on the season ahead with the club, and looks likely to stay.

Reports from Spain are suggesting Barcelona still believe a deal is possible, but as the days pass by it seems less and less likely that anything is going to happen in regards to the deal.

Barcelona have made it clear from day one they had an interest in the player, who would have joined the Catalan club had they made an approach. But with eight days left in the window, time seems to be running out.

Manchester City seem to be planning with the player in their future, and the player seems to be planning with the club on his future too.

Bernardo Silva was man of the match in Manchester City's last game, scoring a goal and getting an assist in a 3-3 draw.

