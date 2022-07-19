Report: Pau Torres Agents In Official Contact With Manchester City For A Number Of Days

The agents of Pau Torres have been in official contact with Manchester City over the last few days. Pau Torres has been linked to Manchester City for a number of weeks, and the chase looked to be done due to the fact Nathan Ake did not join Chelsea.

But, according to reports from Spain, Pau Torres and his agents are in contact with Manchester City.

Manchester City are in contact with the agents of Pau Torres. IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Villareal based journalist Xavi Jorquera Marquez, Manchester City are in contact with the agents of Pau Torres, and have been for a number of days. Torres has been linked with a move away from Villarreal this summer, and was on Manchester United's list before they signed Lisandro Martinez according to Samuel Luckhurst.

Manchester City have been interested in Pau Torres for a number of weeks, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. But the chase looked to be over when Nathan Ake's proposed deal to Chelsea fell apart as the clubs could not agree on a valuation.

Torres is of a similar mold to Ake, and perhaps Manchester City are anticipating another bid for the Dutch defender. Newcastle were interested earlier in the window, and may swoop back in for the player after the Chelsea deal failed to materialize.

Pau Torres would be available for less than his €60million release clause, following Villareal's failure to qualify for the Champions and Europa league competitions this season. The club need to sell, and are entertaining offers for Pau Torres.

Juventus were interested in Torres, but have just signed Gleison Bremer from Torino to replace Matthijs De Ligt, so a move for Pau Torres may be off the cards.

Will City sign Pau Torres?

