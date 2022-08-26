Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Bernardo Silva Is Staying At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his press conference today that Bernardo Silva will stay at the club this season, amid heavy interest from Barcelona and PSG.

The saga seems to have finally come to a close, with Pep Guardiola finally giving clarity on the Bernardo Silva situation. The midfielder is now set to stay at the club this season.

With only five days left in the window, it would make no sense for Manchester City to let him leave with no replacement.

Pep Guardiola has said Bernardo Silva will stay at Manchester City this season. IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking in his press conference for the Crystal Palace game, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Bernardo Silva would stay at the club this season.

"We haven't had any phone call from any club. I will tell you: he will stay."

The news brings to an end one of the biggest sagas of the summer, and it will be music to the ears of Manchester City fans.

The player was always interested in a move to Barcelona, but the club struggled to find the financial means to pursue a move. Barcelona needed Frenkie De Jong off their books, and that is now highly unlikely.

Bernardo Silva staying is a massive boost to Pep Guardiola's side. He is a unique player, and not the type you can replace in five days before the end of a transfer window.

Lucas Paqueta, his rumoured replacement, is now set to join West Ham United.

Bernardo Silva will remain a Manchester City player this season.

