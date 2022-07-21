Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City Are In Negotiations For Marc Cucurella
Pep Guardiola last night confirmed Manchester City are in negotiations for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. Guardiola was speaking after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America, where Kevin De Bruyne opened his account for the season with two goals to win the game.
Brighton have rejected a bid for Cucurella this morning worth £30million, but Guardiola spoke about the deal last night and what will happen should Brighton not lower their asking price.
Speaking to Jack Gaughan last night after the game, Pep Guardiola confirmed Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton over the transfer of Marc Cucurella.
"We are in negotiations, if it doesn't happen, we have alternatives. Cancelo, Wilson-Esbrand is a young talent, Ake can play there".
Guardiola confirmed City are in negotiations but also spoke about how he feels they will be fine should Brighton not lower their asking price.
Read More
Cancelo was one of the league's finest performers last season in any position, and Nathan Ake staying is a massive bonus for City in terms of his versatility.
Guardiola may worry about the frailties fitness wise of his centre-back options, with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte all having injury concerns last season.
Losing Oleksandr Zinchenko is a massive loss for City in terms of left-back cover, and perhaps if Cucurella doesn't come to City, other options will be available.
The club are interested in Borna Sosa, who will be available for between £20-25million. He may be the player they go for if Brighton do not lower their £50million asking fee for Marc Cucurella.
City are not pressured by Brighton, but the club are adamant on what they want for the Spanish left-back.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- Report: Tottenham Hotspur Launch Bid for Manchester City Forward Gabriel Jesus
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest