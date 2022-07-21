Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City Are In Negotiations For Marc Cucurella

Pep Guardiola last night confirmed Manchester City are in negotiations for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella. Guardiola was speaking after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America, where Kevin De Bruyne opened his account for the season with two goals to win the game.

Brighton have rejected a bid for Cucurella this morning worth £30million, but Guardiola spoke about the deal last night and what will happen should Brighton not lower their asking price.

Pep Guardiola spoke on Marc Cucurella last night. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Jack Gaughan last night after the game, Pep Guardiola confirmed Manchester City are in negotiations with Brighton over the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

"We are in negotiations, if it doesn't happen, we have alternatives. Cancelo, Wilson-Esbrand is a young talent, Ake can play there".

Guardiola confirmed City are in negotiations but also spoke about how he feels they will be fine should Brighton not lower their asking price.

Cancelo was one of the league's finest performers last season in any position, and Nathan Ake staying is a massive bonus for City in terms of his versatility.

Guardiola may worry about the frailties fitness wise of his centre-back options, with John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte all having injury concerns last season.

Losing Oleksandr Zinchenko is a massive loss for City in terms of left-back cover, and perhaps if Cucurella doesn't come to City, other options will be available.

The club are interested in Borna Sosa, who will be available for between £20-25million. He may be the player they go for if Brighton do not lower their £50million asking fee for Marc Cucurella.

City are not pressured by Brighton, but the club are adamant on what they want for the Spanish left-back.

Read More Manchester City Coverage