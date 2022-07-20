Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko Deal From Manchester City To Arsenal Is Completed

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal is now completed, and the player will become an Arsenal player. Zinchenko will sign for Arsenal in a deal worth £30million plus £2million in add-ons. The Ukrainian signed for City in 2016 from FC UFA in Russia.

Zinchenko was a brilliant servant to City during his time at the club, and won four Premier Leagues. 

Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal is a done deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola has confirmed Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal is now completed. The second part of the medical is all that's left to be done before Zinchenko can be officially unveiled as a new Gunner.

City will receive a major profit on Zinchenko. He was signed in 2016 from UFA in Russia for £1.8million, and leaves for £30million 6 years later. 

Mikel Arteta identified Zinchenko as a versatile option for both left-back and midfield according to Sam Dean from the Telegraph. The Ukrainian will most likely play a variety of positions for Arsenal, with Kieran Tierney also being an important part of the squad at left-back.

Manchester City are now expected to step up their pursuit of Marc Cucurella and launch an official bid. Brighton are holding out for a fee in excess of the £50million they got for Ben White, so Manchester City's opening bid will be intriguing.

As of now, City do not want to pay £50million or above for Cucurella, but Pep Guardiola has him as a priority, and the club feel he's the perfect left-back going forward.

Oleksandr Zinchenko will be unveiled as an Arsenal player as soon as the second part of his medical is done.

A good signing for Arsenal?

