Report: Pep Guardiola Could Swap Premier League For International Football

(Photo by IMAGO / News Images)

It will be a heart-breaking day for Cityzens when Pep Guardiola announces his departure from Manchester City. That day could be upon us sooner than expected.

Despite 47 appearances for Spain's national team during his playing days, Pep Guardiola is yet to manage on the international stage. The Spaniard has, however, had extremely successful spells at clubs Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

With the 51-year-old's future at Man City in the balance due to his current contract expiring this summer, and the Spaniard not letting anything slip about his plans, rumours are beginning to swirl.

According to El Nacional, the Brazil Federation are interested in making Guardiola the successor to Tite as head coach of the Brazilian national team, with the hope that working with talents such as Vinicius Junior and Neymar will entice the current City manager.

Pep Guardiola

Despite Tite's overall success with Brazil, the Brazil Federation are set to part ways with the 61-year-old this January following six years with the national team.

Brazil have their eyes set on Guardiola, but that will not be an easy transfer.

Having been crowned Premier League champions on four occasions, lifting the FA Cup once, and winning the EFL Cup four times, the Man City owners are not ready to let Guardiola go and are hoping to tie him down to a contract extension.

It is reported that this contract extension could be signed before the end of the Qatar World Cup. However, this is yet to be seen.

Manchester City

