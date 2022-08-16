Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Fan Of Everton's Anthony Gordon

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of Everton's Anthony Gordon after having two bids rejected so far for the player, and Pep Guardiola is reportedly a massive fan of the man from Merseyside.

Everton are trying everything they can to keep the player, but may soon receive an offer they can't receive.

Anthony Gordon

Although Anthony Gordon isn't as highly rated as Wayne Rooney was when he joined Manchester United, Everton fans may be feeling a slight sense of Deja-vu with Chelsea's interest in Anthony Gordon.

According to Paul Joyce, Pep Guardiola shares Thomas Tuchel's vision in Anthony Gordon, and is a big fan of the player and his talents. Chelsea may soon come back in with a third bid for the player, and will be hoping Pep Guardiola doesn't turn his admiration into interest.

Chelsea are expected to come back in with a £50million bid for Anthony Gordon in the coming days, after having their initial two bids rejected. Everton are desperate to keep the player, but £50million may be an offer they can't refuse.

Anthony Gordon impressed for Everton last season in what was a largely underwhelming side. His talent was truly on show in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, where he caused Trent Alexander-Arnold all sorts of problems with his pace and power.

For now Pep Guardiola is just a fan, but with no replacement signed for Raheem Sterling this summer, Chelsea will be hoping he doesn't get any ideas.

