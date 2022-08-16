Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Fan Of Everton's Anthony Gordon

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of Everton's Anthony Gordon after having two bids rejected so far for the player, and Pep Guardiola is reportedly a massive fan of the man from Merseyside.

Everton are trying everything they can to keep the player, but may soon receive an offer they can't receive.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Although Anthony Gordon isn't as highly rated as Wayne Rooney was when he joined Manchester United, Everton fans may be feeling a slight sense of Deja-vu with Chelsea's interest in Anthony Gordon.

According to Paul Joyce, Pep Guardiola shares Thomas Tuchel's vision in Anthony Gordon, and is a big fan of the player and his talents. Chelsea may soon come back in with a third bid for the player, and will be hoping Pep Guardiola doesn't turn his admiration into interest.

Chelsea are expected to come back in with a £50million bid for Anthony Gordon in the coming days, after having their initial two bids rejected. Everton are desperate to keep the player, but £50million may be an offer they can't refuse.

Anthony Gordon impressed for Everton last season in what was a largely underwhelming side. His talent was truly on show in the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, where he caused Trent Alexander-Arnold all sorts of problems with his pace and power.

For now Pep Guardiola is just a fan, but with no replacement signed for Raheem Sterling this summer, Chelsea will be hoping he doesn't get any ideas.

