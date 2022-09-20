Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao

Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him.

The Manchester City manager on the other hand does not need to wait until the World Cup to assess Rafael Leao, and is already said to be a massive admirer of the young Portuguese winger.

Manchester City could really make a move for the player, and he will be a replacement for Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea this summer.

Rafael Leao is a target for Manchester City. rIMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to Calcio Mercato in Italy, Pep Guardiola is a massive admirer of Rafael Leao from AC Milan. The midfield is an area of importance for Manchester City next season, but the opportunity to sign a player the level of Rafael Leao may be too much for the Blue's to turn down.

A winger could be needed at the club, and with rumours circulating Jack Grealish does not see himself at Manchester City next summer, a move for Leao makes perfect sense.

His stock is expected to rise after the World Cup, so City will have to be fast if they want him, as other clubs will have no problem trying to sign the player before them.

With Jude Bellingham a rumoured target for next summer, the thoughts of them too signing for City is a dream for a fan, and a nightmare for a rival.

