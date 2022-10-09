Report: Pep Guardiola Keen On Bringing Former Chelsea Prospect To Manchester City

Manchester City are being linked with young talents from all four corners of the globe, from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka to Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund, to Real Betis youngster Dani Pérez.

It is reported, by Calciomercato, that Pep Guardiola has instructed the club to join the battle for Bayern Munich's superstar Jamal Musiala, with Liverpool and Manchester United said to be interested.

The 19-year-old has registered seven goals and eight assists in 13 outings this season, bagging a goal contribution every 54 minutes.

Having been born in Germany, but spent many years in England with Southampton and Chelsea's academies, Musiala has German and English citizenship but opted to play for Germany at senior level.

Despite appearing for England at U15s, U16s, U17s and U21s levels, the youngster's move to Bayern and exit from Chelsea influenced his decision to switch allegiances to Germany.

With proven ability in both the UEFA Champions League and on some of the biggest international stages with Die Mannschaft, it is no wonder that Guardiola believes Musiala could be a perfect fit for Man City's system.

Recent quotes from the attacker himself have given Cityzens the confidence that this move may be possible. However, Bayern are adamant the player is "not for sale".

"Playing [my] whole career at FC Bayern? Many factors come together," Fabrizio Romano quoted Musiala as saying. "I'm very happy at Bayern. You never know what will happen in six to seven years.

"Premier League? Really strong league, big stars go there. But... no idea, now I'm at Bayern. [It's a] super top club."

Since making his move to the German giants, Musiala has collected two Bundesliga titles, the Champions League trophy, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

