Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Pep Guardiola May Get Matheus Nunes Wish As Manchester City Join Race

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon. Nunes has been linked to a number of clubs, especially within the Premier League, and Manchester City have thrown their name into the hat.

The player has came up against Manchester City this season in the Champions League, drawing a high level of praise from City boss Pep Guardiola.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting Lisbon

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting Lisbon

"One of the world's best players". 

High Praise indeed from a manager who knows a thing or two about football. Pep Guardiola was impressed by Matheus Nunes on the night, and according to a report by Jacque Talbot, wants the Portuguese midfielder to join him at the Etihad next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matheus Nunes has been linked to Manchester United, Wolves and Manchester City alone in the past week. Before that, links were heavy on the Liverpool path, and still are considering they may not be done with their transfer business. 

Wolves are also a club heavily linked with Matheus Nunes. It is reported Manchester City and Wolves are the two clubs with the most interest at the moment.

Matheus Nunes has already pledged his allegiance to Sporting Lisbon in recent weeks, but the pull of the City project may be too much to turn down. 

Will we see Matheus Nunes in Manchester next season?

 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Etihad Stadium View Cover
News

Report: Manchester City's Head Of Youth Recruitment 'Close' To Joining Southampton

By Jake Mahon42 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's €100million Valuation Of Portugal Star Bernardo Silva Revealed Amid Barcelona Interest

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Gabriel Jesus Scores Against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Striker Gabriel Jesus Is Next Priority For Arsenal After Fabio Viera Announcement

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Haaland 2
News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Real Madrid Had Several Meetings With Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Set Hefty Price Tag On Bernardo Silva To Fend Off Interest From Barcelona

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Raheem Sterling Has Been Offered A New Contract And Is Considering His Options

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Tevez
News

Former Manchester City Striker Carlos Tevez Named New Rosario Central Manager

By Elliot Thompson5 hours ago
Julian Alvarez of River Plate in action during the 2022 Copa de la Liga
News

Quick Turnaround for Incoming River Plate Star Julián Álvarez to Manchester City Life

By Matt Skinner10 hours ago