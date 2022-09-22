Report: Pep Guardiola Planning Ahead As Manchester City Eye Giorgio Scalvini

Pep Guardiola has not officially made clear about whether he will sign a new contract at Manchester City after this season is over or even before hand to carry over into next season, but his planning for the future may point towards the decision already being made.

The club are eyeing young up and coming players, in what seems to be a clear pathway for the future for the club, which may mean Pep Guardiola is identifying these players to be part of the future he wants to build at the club.

Giorgio Scalvini is one of those youngsters, and Manchester City could do a lot worse than signing the Italian.

Giorgio Scalvini is a target for Manchester City. IMAGO / LaPresse

According to Gazetta, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are planning ahead for the future, and Giorgio Scalvini could be a player that is part of that future. The Italian opened his account for Atalanta recently, and has more or less broken into the first-team.

Manchester City's number one target for the midfield this coming summer is of course Borussia Dormund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder is one the most sought after players alive, and Manchester City will be at the table trying to get him.

Pep Guardiola is building for the future IMAGO / sportphoto24

Giorgio Scalvini could be an alternative if they can't get Bellingham, or, Scalvini could be the man they want instead of Bellingham in the end, such is the sheer quality of the Italian.

Pep Guardiola seems to be planning ahead, and the future looks bright.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: