Report: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Anymore New Signings After Sergio Gomez U-Turn

Manchester City have done everything apart from announcing the signing of left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht with Pep Guardiola confirming the deal in his press conference previewing the Bournemouth game and now it has been revealed that Guardiola expects City to do no more business during this transfer window.

The Premier League Champions were priced out of a move for Marc Cucurella so looked for alternatives which led them to agreeing a deal with Anderlecht for Sergio Gomez and now that looks to be the only business they will do to resolve their left-back depth.

Gomez was at Borussia Dortmund before he joined Anderlecht IMAGO / Belga

It was suggested that Gomez would be loaned out to La Liga side Girona whilst City look for a more senior left-back but Guardiola has squashed those rumours.

During his press conference he said: "The moment we couldn't go through with Cucurella because the club decide we wouldn't pay this amount of money for this player, I said 'okay', think about the idea we had before to loan Sergio.

"We spent time to watch him more. I said 'okay, it is perfect for everything, the price, young player, desire - okay, go for it.

Gomez only spent one season at Anderlecht IMAGO / Belga

"He was a No.10 like Alex Zinchenko, now he adapt in that position. When that happens, Cruyff told me all the time that when a winger can play at left-back they will be the best left-back.

"He's so young, open to learn, I spoke with Vinny about him. He has to improve in some departments, that's why he's 21 and he's going to improve but he's perfect for what we need."

Gomez is set to be the final signing from the Premier League Champions this summer.

