Report: Pep Guardiola Speaks On Bernardo Silva Situation

Pep Guardiola was speaking after the Barcelona and Manchester City game last night, and gave his thoughts on the Bernardo Silva situation.

Barcelona still have some sort of hope in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, and the media in Spain match their beliefs. The club are still there, but an agreement is very far off. As the transfer window nears it's conclusion, the deal looks less and less likely.

Pep Guardiola gave his thoughts on the situation last night.

Pep Guardiola won't stand in Bernardo Silva's way. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola spoke on how he wants to keep Bernardo Silva at the club. The manager and the club want to keep the player, but do understand may have different wants and needs.

“We want Bernardo Silva with us but I don't want anyone to be unhappy here. The first thing would be for the two clubs to come to an agreement - then of course, I want him in my team”.

“It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes FC Barcelona”.

The interesting point about Pep Guardiola's statements is the one about the two clubs. Manchester City have never stood in Bernardo Silva's way. If Barcelona could afford the fee the deal would be done already.

Bernardo Silva is one of the world's best, and Manchester City know regardless of the fact he may want to try Barcelona, they need to receive a handsome fee for his departure.

If Barcelona can find the money by August 31st, Bernardo Silva will become a Barcelona player.

