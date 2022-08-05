Skip to main content

Report: Pep Guardiola Speaks On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona Links

Pep Guardiola has today spoken about reports linking Bernardo Silva to Barcelona this summer.

Pep Guardiola was today speaking in his first Premier League press conference of the new season, and the Spanish manager gave an update on the Bernardo Silva situation. Barcelona really want the player, and Guardiola has today said he would not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave the club this summer.

Bernardo Silva is reportedly open to listening to offers from Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola spoke this morning on reports linking Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.

In his conference, Guardiola said the following in relation to Bernardo Silva staying at the club next season.

"“I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”.

 “I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”.

This is the second time Guardiola has highlighted that if a player has a desire to leave he would not stand in their way. Bernardo Silva had to be convinced to stay at the club last season, and perhaps this season Guardiola doesn't feel he can convince him for a second time.

COPE in Spain last night reported that Jorge Mendes has approved Silva's move to Barca, and Gerard Romero has maintained that once Frenkie De Jong leaves the club, the pursuit of Bernardo Silva can begin.

Frenkie is yet to leave the club, but whether he signs for Manchester United or Chelsea, Barcelona are confident he does leave the club.

